Italy pays tribute to Andrea Camilleri a year after his death

Camilleri is buried in Rome's Non-Catholic Cemetery.

Italy pays tribute to Andrea Camilleri, one of Italy's most acclaimed authors, with a special screening of a film starring the great Sicilian writer, one year after his death in Rome.

Conversazione su Tiresia, filmed at the Teatro Greco in Siracusa on 11 June 2018, will be screened in national theatres across Italy on Friday 17 July, the first anniversary of Camilleri's death aged 93 on 17 July 2019.

The news was announced by Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini who said the "precious film" would remind people of "the vitality and intelligence of an extraordinary author."

The film will be screened at the following theatres: Piccolo Teatro di Milano; Teatro Stabile di Torino; Teatro Nazionale di Genova; Emilia Romagna Teatro Fondazione; Teatro della Toscana; Teatro di Roma; and Il Teatro Stabile di Napoli.

Best known as the author of the Inspector Montalbano detective series of novels, Camilleri is buried in Rome's Cimitero Acattolico, or Non-Catholic Cemetery, in the Testaccio district.

General Info

Address Via Caio Cestio, 6, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Via Caio Cestio, 6, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
