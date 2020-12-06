San Paolo Stadium in Naples to be renamed 'Diego Armando Maradona Stadium'

The historic San Paolo stadium changes its name and makes way for the "Diego Armando Maradona stadium".

Now it is official, the City of Naples has announced it will change name to the old stadium, with a resolution approved and signed by the Mayor Luigi De Magistris.

The whole City Council, which met in Palazzo San Giacomo, approved the resolution to change the name. A choice made to pay homage to the Argentine footballer. 

 "The whole city is fully identified with him" the resolution declares. "Always on the side of the weakest and common people, Maradona has fought the prejudices and the discriminations of which the Neapolitans were still object inside the stadiums, becoming the idol of the whole city, that has also forgiven the weaknesses and the fragilities of the man that hav never overshadowed the greatness of the champion".

In the official act, as the note of the City of Naples explains, Maradona is described as "the greatest footballer of all times, whose high sporting merits have been recognized with the appointment as FIFA ambassador. The footballer who, with his immense talent and magic, honoured for seven years the shirt of theNaples football team, giving it two Italian championships and other prestigious cups, and receiving in return from the whole city an eternal and unconditional love."

Ph: Francesca Sciarra / Shutterstock.com

