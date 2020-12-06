The Simpsons pay tribute to Italy with visit to Pompeii

The Simpsons visit Italy and are immortalised in Pompeii.

The Simpsons, America's longest-running sitcom, pays tribute to Italy with a special visit to Pompeii where the animated family finds itself in front of its own casts, immortalised in the explosion of volcanic ash from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

The show, number eight of the 17th season of the famous cartoon saga, features The Simpsons visiting Italy to pick up Mr Burns' new 'Lamborgotti Fasterossa' and shipping it back to Springfield.

The episode has been rescheduled in these days following the recent discovery of two bodies at the famed archaeological site, which made headlines around the world.

Fumetti, i Simpson arrivano a Pompei e diventano calchi: il disegnatore Groening omaggia l'Italia https://t.co/3pBCAj37oX — Dario Franceschini (@dariofrance) December 6, 2020

News of the rescheduling of the Italian tribute by The Simpsons, announced by Rome newspaper Il Messaggero, was shared on Twitter today by Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini.