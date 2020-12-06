The Simpsons pay tribute to Italy with visit to Pompeii

The Simpsons visit Italy and are immortalised in Pompeii.

The Simpsons, America's longest-running sitcom, pays tribute to Italy with a special visit to Pompeii where the animated family finds itself in front of its own casts, immortalised in the explosion of volcanic ash from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

The show, number eight of the 17th season of the famous cartoon saga, features The Simpsons visiting Italy to pick up Mr Burns' new 'Lamborgotti Fasterossa' and shipping it back to Springfield.

The episode has been rescheduled in these days following the recent discovery of two bodies at the famed archaeological site, which made headlines around the world.

News of the rescheduling of the Italian tribute by The Simpsons, announced by Rome newspaper Il Messaggero, was shared on Twitter today by Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini.

General Info

Address Via Villa dei Misteri, 2, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy

View on Map

The Simpsons pay tribute to Italy with visit to Pompeii

Via Villa dei Misteri, 2, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72944
Previous article San Paolo Stadium in Naples to be renamed 'Diego Armando Maradona Stadium'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible
Entertainment

Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible

Italian tv show axed after outcry over ‘sexy shopping’ tutorial
Entertainment

Italian tv show axed after outcry over ‘sexy shopping’ tutorial

Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra
Entertainment

Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra

Rome: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible under fire for filming in hospital with covid-19 patients
Entertainment

Rome: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible under fire for filming in hospital with covid-19 patients

Tom Cruise mania in Rome
Entertainment

Tom Cruise mania in Rome

Rome Film Fest 2020 celebrates 15 years of cinema
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest 2020 celebrates 15 years of cinema

Tom Cruise returns to Rome to film Mission Impossible
Entertainment

Tom Cruise returns to Rome to film Mission Impossible

Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum
Entertainment

Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum

Italy: When the Beauty of Rome beats Reality TV
Entertainment

Italy: When the Beauty of Rome beats Reality TV

James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die
Entertainment

James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die

Sting and Zucchero sing Fields of Gold in Italian
Entertainment

Sting and Zucchero sing Fields of Gold in Italian

Rome illuminates Temple of Hadrian with free light show
Entertainment

Rome illuminates Temple of Hadrian with free light show

Mick Jagger moves to Tuscany for the summer
Entertainment

Mick Jagger moves to Tuscany for the summer

Italy: Guns N' Roses cancel Florence concert
Entertainment

Italy: Guns N' Roses cancel Florence concert

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto
Entertainment

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto