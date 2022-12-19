14.3 C
Rugby: Italy to host three Six Nations 2023 games in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Azzurri face France, Ireland and Wales in Rome.

Italy will play three home games in the 2023 edition of the annual Six Nations rugby union championship which kicks off on 4 February and end on 18 March.

The Azzurri will face defending champions France on 5 February, followed by Ireland on 25 February and Wales on 11 March, with all three matches being played in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The 15-match tournament, which is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, will also see Italy play two away games, against England at Twickenham on 14 February and Scotland at Murrayfield on 18 March.

All sides will try to avoid being handed the dreaded "wooden spoon" - for finishing in last place - which last year went to Italy.

The Azzurri did however end a 36-match losing streak with a victory over Wales in Cardiff on the final day of the championship.

For full details, including tickets, see the websites of the Six Nations and the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR).

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rugby: Italy to host three Six Nations 2023 games in Rome

Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

