Rome's top 10 outdoor pools

The Best Pools in Rome for Summer 2022

The Roman summer has already begun, and as temperatures rise locals can be found leisurely spread across lounge chairs on rooftops, on the grassy lawns of sports clubs, and at the edge of waterslides… if, of course, they haven’t managed to escape to a beach. Over the past few years, swimming pools have been cropping up more and more in the city as demand for a cooling respite has increased.

In addition to the classic Italian proposal of country clubs and sports centers (where families can enjoy pool days by becoming members or purchasing day passes) hotels have begun to seriously put to use outdoor spaces for eating, drinking, and swimming.

From olympic- sized, to hotel terrace views, to new addresses, we have selected the best pools in Rome where you can have a dip this summer.

Aldrovandi City Suites

A small and very select city-centre oasis, La Ranocchia (meaning “little frog”) is shaded by overhanging palms and huge cream parasols.Arrive early as space is limited around this pool. Open during the summer from 10.00 - 19.30.

Mon-Fri €45, Sat-Sun €50. 10- entry subscription €300.

Address: Via Ulisse Aldrovandi 11 (Parioli)

Tel: 06 3223993

Photo Credit: Aldrovandi Residence City Suites

Belle Arti

Well worth a mention for its fantastic central location tucked behind a church on Via Flaminia.A quiet, low -key atmosphere and the restaurant and snack bar makes it one of the best for those with young children. Mon-Fri 07.00-21.00. €15. Sat-Sun 08.00-20.00. €25. Children aged 7-13 accompanied by adult pay €10 weekday /15 weekend. Kids under 7 free.

Address: Via Flaminia 158 (Flaminio)

Tel: 06 3226529

Rome Cavalieri

This Olympic-sized outdoor pool-with-a-view is the crème de la crème of Rome’s pools if you like serious swimming.It’s large, luxurious and well worth the trip to Monte Mario.With a separate children’s pool, it's defnitely a destination where you can lounge all day.

09.00-19.00 daily. Weekdays €80.00 (adults) & €40.00 (children 6-11 years). Sat-Sun and Bank Holidays €115.00 (adults) & €57.50 (children 6-11 years).

Address: Via Alberto Cadlolo 101 (Monte Mario)

Tel: 06 35091

Photo Credit: Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Historia Hotel

Circolo Valentini

Slightly shabby but friendly, family-run pool, used by locals which keeps the price fair.The adjoining restaurant will whip up a lunchtime salad for around €4.Open daily from 09.00-19.00. Weekdays €13, half-day €9, weekends €20, half- day €13. Kids 3- 6 years €6.

Address: Via della Marcigliana 597, corner of Via Bufalotta (Talenti/Prati Fiscali)

Tel: 06 87120207

Photo Credit: Circolo Valentini

Grand Hotel Gianicolo

Part of a luxury hotel, this pool is located in elegant surroundings with palm trees from the Gianicolo hill.From May to September you can enjoy dishes from the hotel's restaurant poolside for both lunch and dinner. You can also come here to enjoy the sunset while sipping a cocktail. There is a reservation option on the website. Open daily from 9.00-19.00, weekdays €35, weekend and Holidays rate €50.

Address: Via delle Mura Gianicolensi 107 (Janiculum Hill)

Tel: 06 58333405

Photo Credit: Grand Hotel Gianicolo

Sky Blu Terrace at the Aleph Hotel

The terrace houses a scenic infinity pool whose blue water blends with the blue of the sky, against the unmistakable Roman skyline.Open to non- hotel guests, although it is not possible to reserve, so just show up early to grab a spot. The price of entry includes a drink and an appetizer from the hotel menu.Open daily from 9.30 - 18.30. Weekdays €70, weekends €90.

Address: Via di S. Basilio 15 (Barberini)

Tel: 06 4229001

Photo Credit: Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Hydromania

Think miles of water slides, wave machines, pools, South-Pacific-style thatched bars, shops and a mini-club. It is a bit outside of the city but reachable by bus.Weekdays 09.30-18.30, weekends 09.30-19.00. Daily adult rate €25, kids up to 12 years €15. Half day rate €15.Address: Casal Lumbroso 33 (Aurelio)

Tel: 06 66183183

Photo Credit: Hydromania

Piscina delle Rose

Surroundedby trees, this is one of the most beloved swimming pools in the city.It includes an Olympic-size pool, fitness area, restaurant and spa. This club offers all the amenities to bask in the sun, sunbeds and umbrellas. However, booking an umbrella will cost more: €40 on weekdays, weekends €60.

For canoe lovers, an area dedicated exclusively to this sport has been designed here. There is also an entertainment and leisure center, Fun City, for children and teens between the ages of 3 and 15.

Open daily 9.00- 19.00 Mon-Fri €12, €10 half- day, weekends €20, €16 half- day). Kids 3- 12 years €8 per day.

Address: Viale America 20 (EUR)

Tel: 06 5926717

Photo Credit: Piscina delle Rose

Borgo della Mistica

Borgo della Mistica is located in the Roman countryside in the eastern quadrant of the city.An old farmhouse has been renovated and the beautiful, brand- new swimming pool overlooks an expanse of olive trees.It is not possible to reserve in advance, and entrance plus sunbeds and umbrellas is weekdays €50, weekends €60.

Weekdays 11.30-18.00 adults €15 , weekends 10.00-19.00 adults€20. Half day rate €10. Kids 4- 12 years €8.

Address: Viale Marisa Bellisario, 300

Tel: 06 69398 505

Photo Credit: Borgo della Mistica

S.S.D. Vita

Professional, outdoor swimming pool arranges lessons for children and adults and has tennis courts and a gym. It is possible to rent a sunbed for €4 and an umbrella for €5.Open daily from 10.00- 18.30. Mon-Fri €10, €8 half- day, weekends €11, €9 half- day. Kids 4- 8 years €8 per day.

Children aged 10 upwards pay adult rate. Kids aged 5-10 €8, kids under 5 free.

Address: Via del Fontanile Arenato 66 (Aurelio)

Tel: 06 6634202

Photo Credit: S.S.D Vita

Hotel Anantara Palazzo Naidi

All-inclusive treatment at an enviable location in the heart of Rome. A tranquil rooftop pool overlooks Piazza della Repubblica.Access to the gorgeous pool requires booking a spa package that comes with a 50- minute massage.Open daily from 10.00- 19.00. €150 per person.

Address: Piazza della Repubblica 47 (City Center)

Tel: 06 489381

Photo Credit: NH Hotel Group