Rome Opera House orchestra and dancers perform in Galleria Borghese

'Sound of Beauty' performance to be shown on Italian television.

The orchestra and dancers of Rome's opera house have performed among the priceless paintings and sculptures in Galleria Borghese in a special show that will be screened on Italian television.

Titled 'Il suono della bellezza' (The sound of beauty), the performance is part of the Roma Opera Aperta project which takes the theatre 'on stage' in some of the city's most magical venues.

The performance, the result of collaboration with Galleria Borghese, will be previewed on Prix Italia 2021 on 15 June before being screened on RAI Cultura at 20.30 on 20 June.

Describing it a "precious gift," Rome mayor Virginia Raggi hailed the performance as "a perfect synthesis that combines music, dance, sculpture and painting."

Galleria Borghese - home to masterpieces by BerniniCanova and Caravaggio - recently launched an exhibition by British contemporary artist Damien Hirst.

For full details about Il suono della bellezza see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

Photo credits: Fabrizio Sansoni-Teatro dell’Opera di Roma 2021.

