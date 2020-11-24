Rome mayor slams motorbike stunt in Coppedè fountain but video was years old

Mayor condemns footage of motorbike stunt in newly-restored Rome fountain but the video turns out to be years old.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has condemned the "disgraceful" actions of a youth who drove his motorbike into the Fountain of Frogs in the city's Coppedè district.

Raggi took to Twitter after a video of the incident was shared widely on social media on 23 November. However it turns out that the video was already several years old, as confirmed by the page Welcome to Favelas.

The video shows the young man accelerating his motorbike to send water splashing into Piazza Mincio, as his friends laughed and jeered.

Raggi slammed the stunt as "a slap in the face to all of Rome, an offence to all of us citizens."

The Fontana delle Rane, a well-known landmark in the Coppedè quarter, recently underwent its first extensive restoration since the monument's inauguration in 1924.