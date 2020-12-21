Rome lifts spirits with live Christmas music from open top bus

Rome Christmas music project is titled 'Let's pretends everything is all right.'

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi has announced a plan to raise the city's spirits this Christmas: a double decker bus of musicians who will take a musical tour of the capital.

The open top music bus will travel around Rome, in the centre and the suburbs, on 22, 23 and 30 December and 4 January, from 16.30-18.30.

The musicians from the Orchestra Popolare Italiana will play traditional Christmas songs as well as songs in tribute to Rino Gaetano, Gabriella Ferri and Franco Califano.

"This year we need to experience the holidays with even more joy and serenity and to look to the future with confidence and optimism," said Raggi.

For full details see the city's website. Photo credit: Longfin Media / Shutterstock.com.
