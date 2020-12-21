Covid-19: Italy's Christmas cribs pay tribute to hero doctors and nurses

Italy honours its doctors and nurses in Christmas crib tradition.

Christmas Nativity scenes are a hugely popular tradition in Italy, and this year they have some new figures.

Doctors and nurses - heroes of Italy's battle against covid-19 - are appearing in Christmas cribs up and down the country.

The Symbola foundation, which promotes Made in Italy excellence, has distributed figurines of nurses nationwide, with a lifesize version appearing in front of the Basilica in Assisi, illuminated with frescoes by Giotto every night.

In Naples, the southern Italian city where Christmas cribs are an art form, artisans have been making figurines of doctors and nurses cradling Italy in their arms, in a poignant and powerful reminder of the heroic role played by medical workers in 2020.

At the Forlì hospital in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, nurses and doctors are portrayed in the Christmas crib wearing their suits of protective clothing, along with the wings of angels.

Photo ANSA
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73142
Previous article Covid-19, the new variant is in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19, the new variant is in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19, the new variant is in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans UK flights over new coronavirus strain fears
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans UK flights over new coronavirus strain fears

Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do during the Christmas lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do during the Christmas lockdown

Italy is the first country in the world for lethality from Covid-19

Italy is the first country in the world for lethality from Covid-19

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene
Culture

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene

Covid-19: Italy declares 'red zone' lockdown over Christmas and New Year
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares 'red zone' lockdown over Christmas and New Year

Domino's Pizza launches in Rome
Food

Domino's Pizza launches in Rome

The Trevi Fountain: A Brief History
Blog

The Trevi Fountain: A Brief History

Primark to open a second store in Rome
Retail

Primark to open a second store in Rome

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years
Culture

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years

Covid-19: Italy accused of 'violating human rights' during first pandemic wave
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy accused of 'violating human rights' during first pandemic wave

Why do Italians watch Trading Places every Christmas?
General

Why do Italians watch Trading Places every Christmas?

Covid in Italy: Carabinieri twins killed by coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid in Italy: Carabinieri twins killed by coronavirus

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds
Culture

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Italy set to start covid-19 vaccine campaign by end of 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to start covid-19 vaccine campaign by end of 2020