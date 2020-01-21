Rome: Kentucky Fried Chicken opens at Tiburtina

American fast food chain KFC opens its fifth outlet in Rome.

KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, has opened a fast food restaurant in Rome's Tiburtina train station.

This is the fifth outlet to be opened in the capital by the American fast food chain which specialises in buckets of fried chicken and French fries.

It is also the fourth KFC outlet in a major Italian train station, and follows openings in Venice, Bologna and Genova by the world's second-largest fast food chain which has 41 restaurants in Italy.

The opening of KFC comes as Rome prepares for the launch of another American giant - Starbucks - at a former bookshop near Vatican City.

It also comes after Italy blocked McDonald's from opening near the Baths of Caracalla, and follows the "postponed" opening of the Five Guys burger chain in central Rome.