Rome: Kentucky Fried Chicken opens at Tiburtina

American fast food chain KFC opens its fifth outlet in Rome.

KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, has opened a fast food restaurant in Rome's Tiburtina train station.

This is the fifth outlet to be opened in the capital by the American fast food chain which specialises in buckets of fried chicken and French fries.

It is also the fourth KFC outlet in a major Italian train station, and follows openings in Venice, Bologna and Genova by the world's second-largest fast food chain which has 41 restaurants in Italy.

The opening of KFC comes as Rome prepares for the launch of another American giant - Starbucks - at a former bookshop near Vatican City.

It also comes after Italy blocked McDonald's from opening near the Baths of Caracalla, and follows  the "postponed" opening of the Five Guys burger chain in central Rome.

General Info

Address Piazzale della Stazione Tiburtina, 1, 00162 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: Kentucky Fried Chicken opens at Tiburtina

Piazzale della Stazione Tiburtina, 1, 00162 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69193
Previous article Rome airport screens for deadly Wuhan virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Huobi: Asian food emporium in Rome
Food

Huobi: Asian food emporium in Rome

Rome: Starbucks to open near Vatican in 2020
Food

Rome: Starbucks to open near Vatican in 2020

Where to find the best pizza in Rome
Food

Where to find the best pizza in Rome

Europe's first Amaro bar in Rome
Food

Europe's first Amaro bar in Rome

Italian food emporium to open in Rome palace
Food

Italian food emporium to open in Rome palace

Food waste app Too Good to Go comes to Rome
Food

Food waste app Too Good to Go comes to Rome