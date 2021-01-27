Rome has a new culture councillor

Raggi replaces culture councillor Luca Bergamo with Lorenza Fruci.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has reshuffled her cabinet, making the 19th change to her council since 2016, and the city now has a new culture councillor.

Raggi withdrew the culture portfolio from deputy mayor Luca Bergamo, replacing him with her former high school classmate (and alleged close friend according to the local media), Lorenza Fruci, who has written a book about burlesque dance and a biography of the American pin-up model Bettie Page.

Raggi paid tribute to the "excellent" work done by Bergamo to make culture more accessible to Rome residents – highlighting in particular the MIC museum pass – and said her decision was "not linked to any misunderstanding or disagreement" with him.

However she acknowledged that the pair, both members of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S), shared "different political visions for the future of Rome."  

The surprise move is viewed in the context of upcoming municipal elections, as the mayor prepares to seek a second term in office by surrounding herself with "fedelissimi" (most loyal) collaborators.

Bergamo, who has been replaced as deputy mayor by the city's mobility councillor Pietro Calabrese, stated that he had expressed reservations "months ago" about Raggi running for election a second time.

Photo Exibart
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73558
Previous article Italy remembers the horrors of the Holocaust

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis
Politics

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign
Politics

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden
Politics

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin
Politics

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government
Politics

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington
Politics

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win
Politics

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones
Politics

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win
Politics

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win

Carlo Calenda enters race for Rome mayor
Politics

Carlo Calenda enters race for Rome mayor

UK Ambassador Jill Morris talks to Wanted in Rome about Brexit
Politics

UK Ambassador Jill Morris talks to Wanted in Rome about Brexit

Italy: Meet the 20-year-old who wants to be Mayor of Rome
Politics

Italy: Meet the 20-year-old who wants to be Mayor of Rome

Mike Pompeo travels to Italy for talks
Politics

Mike Pompeo travels to Italy for talks

Italy votes for stability

Italy votes for stability

Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor
Politics

Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor