Italy remembers the horrors of the Holocaust

Holocaust victims remembered in Italy 76 years after the liberation of Auschwitz.

Italy marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January 2021 with hundreds of memorial events in Rome, Milan and about 60 other Italian cities, on the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Many of the commemorative initiatives will be online this year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, and new stolpersteine memorials will be unveiled in Rome and Milan.

The bronze-capped cobblestones are installed outside the last chosen place of residence of victims of the Holocaust, detailing their first and last names, date of birth, date and place of deportation, and date of death in a Nazi extermination camp.

This year there have been 31 new stolpersteine installed in Milan and 21 in Rome, including one dedicated to the Emma Di Veroli, a two-year-old girl who was deported from the city's Jewish Ghetto area in October 1943 and killed on her arrival in Auschwitz.

Rome will host an exhibition entitled From Italy to Auschwitz, at the Museo della Shoah near the city's Great Synagogue, which describes the story of all the people arrested in Italy between 1943 and 1944 - the majority of them Jews - and deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.

Among the online events from Rome will be a conversation, live from the Facebook page of the capital's Jewish community, with Holocaust survivor Sami Modiano who was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1944.

Established in 2005 by the United Nations to commemorate the day in 1945 that the survivors of Auschwitz were liberated by the Russian army, the initiative honours the memory of the millions of Jews – but also homosexuals, Romany people and others – who suffered persecution, deportation, imprisonment and genocide.

For Rome events commemorating International Holocaust Day see Cultura Roma website, and for Milan events see Comune di Milano website.