Rome remembers Holocaust victims with new bronze cobblestones

Rome installs 21 new stolpersteine Holocaust memorials.

Rome has installed 21 new brass cobblestone memorials to victims of the Holocaust at various locations throughout the capital, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January.

The cobblestone-sized memorials are known as stolpersteine in German, or literally translated “stumbling stones”, and are installed outside the last chosen place of residence of victims of the Holocaust.

The memorials, which have been added to the 336 stopersteine already present on Rome's streets, are dedicated to Jews and partisans, including women and children, who were either deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp or killed at the Fosse Ardeatine in Rome.

One of the new stolpersteine is dedicated to Emma Di Veroli, a two-year-old girl who along with her family was rounded up at Portico d'Ottavia, in the Jewish Ghetto, on October 1943. She was killed on arrival in Auschwitz.

Gunter Demnig in Rome. Photo LaPresse.

Other memorials recall Ferdinando Agnini and Orlando Orlandi Posti, two students and partisans tortured in the Nazi prison on Via Tasso and then murdered in the Fosse Ardeatine; and Amelia Coen, an elderly woman dragged out of her home during the 1943 deporation of Rome's Jews.

The raid occurred at dawn on 16 October 1943, when 1,024 Roman Jews, including 200 children, were rounded up in the city’s Ghetto district and taken across the Tiber to the Collegio Militare on Via della Lungara.

Two days later they were sent to Auschwitz on a sealed train from Tiburtina station. Only 16 were to make it back to Rome alive: 15 men and a woman, Settimia Spizzichino from Garbatella, whose white steel bridge is named in her honour.

Cover photo credit: NICOLA MESSANA PHOTOS / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73483
Previous article Rome master chef creates a stir with lasagna toothpaste

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Arch of Septimius Severus to be restored
History

Rome's Arch of Septimius Severus to be restored

Italy: Pompeii to open ancient 'street food' diner to visitors
History

Italy: Pompeii to open ancient 'street food' diner to visitors

Rome's pilgrim routes
History

Rome's pilgrim routes

Italy: Pompeii unearths bodies of master and slave
History

Italy: Pompeii unearths bodies of master and slave

Rome's Colosseum offers virtual moonlit visit
History

Rome's Colosseum offers virtual moonlit visit

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins
History

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 77 years ago
History

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 77 years ago

Rome unveils remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome unveils remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill

Falerii Novi: A Roman city revealed by radar
History

Falerii Novi: A Roman city revealed by radar

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?
History

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?

What did the Roman emperors actually look like?
History

What did the Roman emperors actually look like?

Michelangelo in Rome: Where to find Moses statue
History

Michelangelo in Rome: Where to find Moses statue

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael
History

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

Italy: Rome mayor says no to Museum of Fascism
History

Italy: Rome mayor says no to Museum of Fascism

Italian town seeks damages for Nazi destruction of Caligula's ships
History

Italian town seeks damages for Nazi destruction of Caligula's ships