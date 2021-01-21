Rome remembers Holocaust victims with new bronze cobblestones

Rome installs 21 new stolpersteine Holocaust memorials.

Rome has installed 21 new brass cobblestone memorials to victims of the Holocaust at various locations throughout the capital, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January.

The cobblestone-sized memorials are known as stolpersteine in German, or literally translated “stumbling stones”, and are installed outside the last chosen place of residence of victims of the Holocaust.

The memorials, which have been added to the 336 stopersteine already present on Rome's streets, are dedicated to Jews and partisans, including women and children, who were either deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp or killed at the Fosse Ardeatine in Rome.

One of the new stolpersteine is dedicated to Emma Di Veroli, a two-year-old girl who along with her family was rounded up at Portico d'Ottavia, in the Jewish Ghetto, on October 1943. She was killed on arrival in Auschwitz.

Gunter Demnig in Rome. Photo LaPresse.

Other memorials recall Ferdinando Agnini and Orlando Orlandi Posti, two students and partisans tortured in the Nazi prison on Via Tasso and then murdered in the Fosse Ardeatine; and Amelia Coen, an elderly woman dragged out of her home during the 1943 deporation of Rome's Jews.

The raid occurred at dawn on 16 October 1943, when 1,024 Roman Jews, including 200 children, were rounded up in the city’s Ghetto district and taken across the Tiber to the Collegio Militare on Via della Lungara.

Two days later they were sent to Auschwitz on a sealed train from Tiburtina station. Only 16 were to make it back to Rome alive: 15 men and a woman, Settimia Spizzichino from Garbatella, whose white steel bridge is named in her honour.

