Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

Raphael attributed officially as artist behind putto fresco fragment in collection of Rome academy.

A fragment of fresco in the collection of Rome's Academy of S. Luca has been confirmed as the work of High Renaissance master Raffaello Sanzio (1483-1520), reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The attribution is the result of a research and conservation project financed by the Patrons of the Galleria Borghese - Roman Heritage Onlus, carried out on the 500th anniversary of the artist's death.

The confirmation follows a cleaning of the fresco panel which was donated to the prestigious Roman academy by the French Neoclassical painter and art collector Jean-Baptiste Wicar in 1834.

The finding brings to an end a debate over the attribution of the piece which some claimed was a 19th-century forgery, ANSA reports.

The element of doubt surrounding the fragment of fresco was "heavily compounded" by a poorly conducted restoration in the 1960s which obscured the quality of the work.

However, following the results of the latest cleaning, experts were left in no doubt that the fresco was by the hand of Raphael.

Restorers say the fragment is "completely compatible with the technique used by Raphael" and that "it can be said with certainty that the work is traceable back to Raffaello Sanzio."

Photo ANSA

General Info

Address Piazza Accademia di S. Luca, 77, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

Piazza Accademia di S. Luca, 77, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74240
Previous article Rome repaves piazza at tourist-free Pantheon

RELATED ARTICLES

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language
Culture

Dante: Italy celebrates the Father of the Italian Language

Italy celebrates Year of Dante
Culture

Italy celebrates Year of Dante

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary
Culture

Dantedì: Italy celebrates Dante on 700th anniversary

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg
Culture

Naples celebrates Dante with giant Easter egg

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours
Culture

Visit Rome's museums with new interactive virtual tours

Fendi funds restoration of Temple of Venus and Roma
Culture

Fendi funds restoration of Temple of Venus and Roma

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Rome sells out of tickets for Mausoleum of Augustus until 30 June
Culture

Rome sells out of tickets for Mausoleum of Augustus until 30 June

Rome reopens Mausoleum of Augustus: 'A dream becomes reality'
Culture

Rome reopens Mausoleum of Augustus: 'A dream becomes reality'

Pompeii discovers ancient processional chariot
Culture

Pompeii discovers ancient processional chariot

Pompeii fresco in House of Ceii glows with vivid colours after restoration
Culture

Pompeii fresco in House of Ceii glows with vivid colours after restoration

Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits
Culture

Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits

Rome remembers Keats on bicentenary of his death
Culture

Rome remembers Keats on bicentenary of his death

'The Death of Keats' by Luke Wright
Culture

'The Death of Keats' by Luke Wright

The death of John Keats
Culture

The death of John Keats