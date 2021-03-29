Rome schools reopen for two days before Italy's Easter lockdown

Schools in Rome reopen on 30 March as the Lazio region goes from red to orange under Italy's system of coronavirus restrictions.

The Lazio region around Rome will be reclassified from a high-risk red zone to a medium-risk orange zone from Tuesday 30 March, under Italy's tiered system of coronavirus rules.

This means that restrictions will be relaxed for four days until Italy's nationwide red zone lockdown over the Easter weekend, from 3-5 April.

Kindergartens, elementary and middle schools in the capital and the region will reopen for just two days - 30 and 31 March - before the Easter school holidays begin.

The orange zone will also see the reopening of all shops and hairdressers, while people living in Lazio will not be required to carry the self-certification form stating their "urgent or necessary" reasons for going outside.

In orange zones, restaurants and bars are closed except for takeaway, and museums remain closed.

Lazio's orange status will then be interrupted by the nationwide red zone from 3-5 April, effectively placing the country under lockdown over the Easter holiday weekend.

However the usual red zone rules will be relaxed slightly over Easter, allowing people to move within their region - once a day - to visit the homes of friends or relations between 05.00 and 22.00.

A maximum of two people are permitted to enter another person's house but the limit does not apply to children under 14 or those who are dependent.

People who wish to attend Mass over Easter are being advised to go to the church nearest their house.

After Easter schools across Italy, up to the first year of middle school, will reopen with face-to-face lessons in the classroom - even in red zones - from 6 April.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy see the health ministry website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74240
Previous article Rome fresco fragment is by Raphael, experts confirm

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican provides covid-19 vaccine to 1,200 of Rome's poor and homeless
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican provides covid-19 vaccine to 1,200 of Rome's poor and homeless

Italy to reopen primary schools as Rome moves to orange zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen primary schools as Rome moves to orange zone

29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy

Pope orders pay cuts for cardinals to save Vatican jobs
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope orders pay cuts for cardinals to save Vatican jobs

Children across Italy protest over covid school closures
Coronavirus in Italy

Children across Italy protest over covid school closures

Covid-19: Italy to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations

Italy mourns its covid dead with remembrance day on 18 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy mourns its covid dead with remembrance day on 18 March

Covid-19: Italy’s doctors and nurses nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s doctors and nurses nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

In lockdown Italy, school kids get online art history lessons from Uffizi Gallery
Coronavirus in Italy

In lockdown Italy, school kids get online art history lessons from Uffizi Gallery

AstraZeneca: Italy 'right to be cautious' says health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

AstraZeneca: Italy 'right to be cautious' says health minister

Covid-19: Italy to give left-over vaccines to 'whoever is available' to avoid waste
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to give left-over vaccines to 'whoever is available' to avoid waste

Rome's museums fall silent again under new shutdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's museums fall silent again under new shutdown

AstraZeneca's covid vaccine suspended in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

AstraZeneca's covid vaccine suspended in Italy

Italy keeps its 'essential' bookshops open during lockdown restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy keeps its 'essential' bookshops open during lockdown restrictions

Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones