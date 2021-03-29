Rome schools reopen for two days before Italy's Easter lockdown

Schools in Rome reopen on 30 March as the Lazio region goes from red to orange under Italy's system of coronavirus restrictions.

The Lazio region around Rome will be reclassified from a high-risk red zone to a medium-risk orange zone from Tuesday 30 March, under Italy's tiered system of coronavirus rules.

This means that restrictions will be relaxed for four days until Italy's nationwide red zone lockdown over the Easter weekend, from 3-5 April.

Kindergartens, elementary and middle schools in the capital and the region will reopen for just two days - 30 and 31 March - before the Easter school holidays begin.

The orange zone will also see the reopening of all shops and hairdressers, while people living in Lazio will not be required to carry the self-certification form stating their "urgent or necessary" reasons for going outside.

In orange zones, restaurants and bars are closed except for takeaway, and museums remain closed.

Lazio's orange status will then be interrupted by the nationwide red zone from 3-5 April, effectively placing the country under lockdown over the Easter holiday weekend.

However the usual red zone rules will be relaxed slightly over Easter, allowing people to move within their region - once a day - to visit the homes of friends or relations between 05.00 and 22.00.

A maximum of two people are permitted to enter another person's house but the limit does not apply to children under 14 or those who are dependent.

People who wish to attend Mass over Easter are being advised to go to the church nearest their house.

After Easter schools across Italy, up to the first year of middle school, will reopen with face-to-face lessons in the classroom - even in red zones - from 6 April.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy see the health ministry website.