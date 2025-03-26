Rome to debate an outdoor smoking ban in the city centre

Proposed ban would affect smokers in the centre of Rome.

Smoking in outdoor public areas in the historic centre of Rome could soon be banned under proposed legislation set to be discussed by the city council in the coming days.

The proposal, put forward by councillor Lorenzo Minio Paluello of the centre-left RomaFutura civic list, would see Rome follow the example of other cities such as Milan, Amsterdam, Melbourne and New York.

The smoking ban would affect the central Municipio I borough and is designed to protect citizens' health, recalling that smoking is one of the main causes of respiratory, cardiovascular and oncological diseases, while also underlining the risks of passive smoking and the problem of streets littered with cigarette butts.

The move seeks to replicate the system in place in Milan where smoking is banned in outdoor public places, including streets and parks, effectively prohibiting smokers from lighting up outdoors.

The measure, in force since the start of this year, is part of efforts by the north Italian city to improve air quality and encourage healthy lifestyles.

Under the proposed smoking restrictions in the centre of Rome, there would be designated places for smokers, equipped with bins and information panels to raise awareness about the harmful effects of the habit.

"This is not a battle against smokers, but a civilised choice" - Minio Paluello told La Repubblica newspaper - "the example of cities like Milan and Amsterdam shows that regulating smoking outdoors is possible and that citizens are ready for changes that bring collective benefits."

Minio Paluello said the proposal was designed to make the historic centre of Rome, "already a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a model of public health and sustainability, with clear and applicable rules to ensure cleaner air and more liveable shared spaces."

Smoking in Italy has been banned in public places including bars, restaurants, night clubs and offices since 2005.

Photo credit: Kraft74 / Shutterstock.com.