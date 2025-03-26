Tourist dies after Spanish Steps fall in Rome

Investigation opens into tragic incident in centre of Rome.

A 55-year-old woman from Spain has died after falling off a high wall to the side of the Spanish Steps in Rome on Wednesday morning, Italian media reports.

An investigation is underway into the incident which occurred at around 08.00 when the tourist fell off the parapet into a private property to the side of the landmark staircase.

A passerby raised the alarm and the woman was transported in a serious condition to the Policlinico Umberto I hospital where she subsequently died.

Police have cordoned off the area at Piazza della Trinità dei Monti.