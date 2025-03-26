15.5 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 26 March 2025
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tourist dies after Spanish Steps fall in Rome
News English news in Italy

Tourist dies after Spanish Steps fall in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Investigation opens into tragic incident in centre of Rome.

A 55-year-old woman from Spain has died after falling off a high wall to the side of the Spanish Steps in Rome on Wednesday morning, Italian media reports.

An investigation is underway into the incident which occurred at around 08.00 when the tourist fell off the parapet into a private property to the side of the landmark staircase.

A passerby raised the alarm and the woman was transported in a serious condition to the Policlinico Umberto I hospital where she subsequently died. 

Police have cordoned off the area at Piazza della Trinità dei Monti.

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Tourist dies after Spanish Steps fall in Rome

Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

RCI 724 x 450
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

King Charles drops Vatican visit due to Pope Francis' health

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Scottish tourist left seriously injured in Rome B&B explosion

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Italy from 7-10 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Italian Unity Day on 17 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's Foggia struck by 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Wanted in Rome marks 40 years of Italy news

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy faces national general strike on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

How Italy is marking International Women's Day on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -