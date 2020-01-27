Rome: controversy over Trevi Fountain barrier

Experts critical of plan to install barrier around Rome landmark.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has defended the city's plan to install a protective barrier around the Trevi Fountain, saying that it would not impede the view of the Baroque monument or affect the tradition of flinging coins into its waters.

Raggi said the barrier would be similar to structures already in place around certain Roman fountains such as the Turtle Fountain in Piazza Mattei, or the Fountain of the Four Rivers by Bernini in Piazza Navona.

Describing the plan as "common sense", Raggi said the barrier would allow police to concentrate on curbing illegal trading in the surrounding piazza which the city recently rid of souvenir stands.

However several noted experts disagree strongly with the plan, as reported in Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica. The most trenchant of these critics is the architect and historian Paolo Portoghesi who finds the proposal "truly foolish", according to La Repubblica.

Portoghesi believes it is sufficient to have officers on duty to tell tourists how to behave, forbidding them from sitting on the edges of the actual fountain, "but installing a barrier seems a frightening offence to the beauty of a masterpiece that gives itself generously to those who observe it."

Urban planner Vezio De Lucia is also against the proposal, comparing it to the ban on sitting at the Spanish Steps, which has resulted in "everyone sitting at the Barcaccia" fountain below.

"The problem of pressure from tourism exists, in Rome as in Venice, as well as in many other art cities" - De Lucia told La Repubblica - "but it cannot be solved with these ideas of false decorum."

The Trevi Fountain was also in the news in recent days after plans were unveiled to open a secret balcony above the 18th-century landmark.

Photo Wanted in Rome

General Info

Address Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: controversy over Trevi Fountain barrier

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Why sinkholes are opening up on Rome's streets
City

Why sinkholes are opening up on Rome's streets

Rome building near Colosseum evacuated
City

Rome building near Colosseum evacuated

Rome police stop Bollywood climb at Trevi Fountain
City

Rome police stop Bollywood climb at Trevi Fountain

Exploring Rome's parks
City

Exploring Rome's parks

Rome celebrates La Befana
City

Rome celebrates La Befana

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve
City

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor
City

Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor

Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market
City

Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market

Statue of Goddess Diana appears in Rome canal
City

Statue of Goddess Diana appears in Rome canal

Rome closes city parks due to high winds
City

Rome closes city parks due to high winds

Rome: two girls run over and killed at Ponte Milvio
City

Rome: two girls run over and killed at Ponte Milvio

Rome weather alert: high winds expected
City

Rome weather alert: high winds expected

Rome reopens parks and cemeteries
City

Rome reopens parks and cemeteries

Rome closes city parks for three days
City

Rome closes city parks for three days

Rome mayor: avoid travel on Friday 13th
City

Rome mayor: avoid travel on Friday 13th