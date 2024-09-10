Rome's historic Bar della Pace reopens its doors

Landmark Roman bar is back in business.

Rome's iconic Bar della Pace, once synonymous with artists, writers and celebrities, has reopened following extensive renovation works and an eight-year closure.

The historic interior decor of the bar has been restored, with some new innovations, however the greenery that once draped the façade of the landmark is no longer there.

The bar closed its doors in 2016 following a protracted dispute between the owners of the walls - the German Istituto Pontificio di Santa Maria dell’Anima - and those who managed the venue.

Bar della Pace, which first opened in 1891, will retain its name but will be run by a new group of Roman entrepreneurs who are seeking to return it to its former glory.

A stone's throw from Piazza Navona, the bar is located at the intersection between Via di Tor Millina and Via della Pace, and is open from 07.00 in the morning until 02.00 at night.

Bar della Pace reopened on 4 September

Customers can sit at the counter, which has been restored to its ancient splendour, or at the indoor and outside tables for breakfast or aperitivi as well as lunch and dinner.

In its heyday in the 1960s and the 1970s the bar was a popular spot with the international jet set, attracting actors, musicians and even royalty, who rubbed shoulders with locals and tourists.

Film directors Federico Fellini and Mario Monicelli regularly frequented the venue which over the decades hosted numerous stars including Sofia Loren, Al Pacino and Madonna, as well as featuring in Woody Allen’s movie To Rome with Love.

