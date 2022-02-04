Pope Francis to be guest of Italy TV talk show

News in Italy: Pontiff to appear on Italian television show.

Pope Francis is to be a guest of Che tempo che fa, the popular Italian television chat show presented by Fabio Fazio, on Sunday 6 February.

The news was announced on social media by the TV programme which will air on state broadcaster RAI 3 at 20.00.

Fazio wrote on Twitter: "With deep emotion and with immense joy, we announce that on Sunday His Holiness Pope Francis will be on Che tempo che fa".

Although rare, it is not the first time that a pope has participated in an Italian TV talk show, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

On 13 October 1998, John Paul II spoke live by telephone during an episode of Porta a Porta dedicated to the 20 years of his pontificate, to say "thank you", taking the show's conductor Bruno Vespa by surprise.

Over the last year Che tempo che fa has made international news due to its guests which have included former US president Barack Obama and American pop icon Lady Gaga.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76401
Previous article Italy's Sanremo recalls victims of Mafia bombings 30 years ago

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian cinema icon Monica Vitti dies at 90
Entertainment

Italian cinema icon Monica Vitti dies at 90

Sanremo: Actress Ornella Muti sparks cannabis debate in Italy
Entertainment

Sanremo: Actress Ornella Muti sparks cannabis debate in Italy

Luca: Italy's Golden Globe hopes for animated movie
Entertainment

Luca: Italy's Golden Globe hopes for animated movie

Italy pins Oscar hopes on Sorrentino movie
Entertainment

Italy pins Oscar hopes on Sorrentino movie

Why do Italians watch Trading Places on Christmas Eve?
Entertainment

Why do Italians watch Trading Places on Christmas Eve?

Italy: Netflix launches Sorrentino film The Hand of God
Entertainment

Italy: Netflix launches Sorrentino film The Hand of God

In Italy, a cartoon set in Rome is the most watched series on Netflix
Entertainment

In Italy, a cartoon set in Rome is the most watched series on Netflix

Italy's Måneskin corrects how Americans say Italian foods
Entertainment

Italy's Måneskin corrects how Americans say Italian foods

House of Gucci hits Italy cinemas for Christmas
Entertainment

House of Gucci hits Italy cinemas for Christmas

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Netflix Italy's new Zerocalcare series set in Rome
Entertainment

Tear Along the Dotted Line: Netflix Italy's new Zerocalcare series set in Rome

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community
Entertainment

Lady Gaga speaks up for Italy's LGBTQ community

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy
Entertainment

Måneskin win MTV award for Best Rock act, a first for Italy

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy
Entertainment

Ghostbusters car stolen in Italy

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look
Entertainment

Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon
Entertainment

Monica Vitti: Italy celebrates 90 years of cinema icon