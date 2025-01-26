Kimbal Musk meets Rome mayor to discuss Jubilee drone show

Musk's meeting with Gualtieri follows visit to Palazzo Chigi.

Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, reportedly visited Rome's mayor on Saturday to discuss staging a drone show for the Vatican's Jubilee Year.

Musk's visit to Rome city hall came the day after he met Italian premier Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi where he also had talks with culture minister Alessandro Giuli and met deputy premier Matteo Salvini.

Musk, 52, was accompanied to the mayor's office by Andrea Stroppa, Elon Musk's representative in Italy, and Veronica Berti, the wife of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, both of whom joined the cowboy hat-wearing entrepreneur on his visit to government buildings on Friday.

The reason for meeting Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, according to news agency Adnkronos, was to propose a music and light show in the sky over Rome in honour of Jubilee Year 2025.

The proposal is set to be presented shortly to the Vatican, which will have the final say on the project, according to Italian news reports.

Musk, who sits on the board of his brother's Tesla electric car company, is the owner of the Nova Sky Stories company which has a fleet of 9,000 state-of-the-art drones capable of creating spectacular light shows.

Musk's presence in Palazzo Chigi on Friday sparked much debate among Italian opposition politicians who demanded to know full details of the visit.

Culture minister Giuli remained tight-lipped however, telling reporters that the pair had discussed "only beautiful things" and that it was too early to say anything more.

Photo Kimbal Musk - X