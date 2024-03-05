Focus: Center for Graduate Studies at John Cabot University Rome

Interview with Michèle Favorite, Ph.D, Executive Director, Graduate Studies Center at John Cabot University Rome.

Which graduate degree and continuing education programs does the Graduate Studies Center offer and who is it primarily geared towards?

We offer Master programs in International Affairs and Art History, and a dual-degree MBA with the Milan Polytechnic (POLIMI) School of Management (GSoM). The MA in International Affairs and the MBA will start in September 2024. In continuing education, we offer a Master in Luxury Management and an Executive MBA with Polimi’s Graduate School of Management.

The International Affairs MA will make the most of its location in Rome, a major policy-making hub which joins Europe, the Middle East and the Atlantic. It is also the headquarters for the UN’s food security and development, and the home to diplomatic missions to both Italy and the Holy See.

The MA in Art History is the first graduate degree program in its field based entirely in Rome and offered by a U.S. accredited university.



Our dual-degree MBA is a world-class, groundbreaking program that combines the technical expertise provided by POLIMI with the liberal arts tradition of John Cabot. This kind of holistic preparation is what future leaders will need to be able to manage increasingly complex challenges in sustainability, digitalization and innovation.

Our two schools have the highly prestigious AACSB accreditation. Plus, our Milan partner boasts a “Triple Crown” accreditation which to date has been awarded to only 100 business schools worldwide. In 2024, the Financial Times ranked POLIMI GSoM’s MBA programs 6th worldwide for international course experience and 2nd in Europe among those belonging to a technical university.





Could you tell us about the Center's collaboration with the Graduate School of Management of the Polytechnic University of Milan?



This is a strategic partnership that provides an ideal blend of complementary strengths: the Milan Polytechnic (POLIMI)'s School of Management contributes its expertise in technology, engineering, innovation and design, while John Cabot University provides its excellence in the liberal arts.

Besides the dual-degree MBA course previously mentioned, with POLIMI’s Graduate School of management we also offer an MA in Luxury Management and an Executive MBA, both continuing education programs.



Do the programs on offer attract mainly international or Italian students or a mix of both?



We attract students from all over the world. Every continent is represented. We welcome diversity and believe that it enriches the learning process and contributes to making us all more aware, empathetic and better decision-makers.



What makes the JCU Center for Graduate Studies unique and what opportunities await its graduates?

The Center rests on John Cabot’s solid foundations of academic excellence in the liberal arts for over 50 years. This is the core and distinctive trait of the University, both at the undergraduate and graduate level. On top of this, some of our graduate programs are offered in partnership with the Milan Polytechnic’s School of Management. Together, we are complimentary in a very special way.

Our graduate students have access to our Career Services Center, which is a strategic resource that prepares them for the world of work, and matches them with over 770 organizations and companies. Besides the skills and industry-specific training we provide, we constantly offer internship and job opportunities to students and alumni.



What role does the Center's geographical location in Rome play in the education of graduate students?



Rome is phenomenal from a cultural and strategic perspective. It has been the cradle of civilisation for thousands of years. It is located at the centre of the Mediterranean and is a bridge between the European, African and transatlantic worlds. It’s the seat of the Holy See. It is the hub of the UN agencies for food security and development. It offers an extraordinary network of embassies to the Italian State and the UN agencies.