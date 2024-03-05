Focus: Center for Graduate Studies at John Cabot University Rome

Interview with Michèle Favorite, Ph.D, Executive Director, Graduate Studies Center at John Cabot University Rome.
Our dual-degree MBA is a world-class, groundbreaking program that combines the technical expertise provided by POLIMI with the liberal arts tradition of John Cabot. This kind of holistic preparation is what future leaders will need to be able to manage increasingly complex challenges in sustainability, digitalization and innovation.
Could you tell us about the Center's collaboration with the Graduate School of Management of the Polytechnic University of Milan?
This is a strategic partnership that provides an ideal blend of complementary strengths: the Milan Polytechnic (POLIMI)’s School of Management contributes its expertise in technology, engineering, innovation and design, while John Cabot University provides its excellence in the liberal arts.
Do the programs on offer attract mainly international or Italian students or a mix of both?
We attract students from all over the world. Every continent is represented. We welcome diversity and believe that it enriches the learning process and contributes to making us all more aware, empathetic and better decision-makers.
What makes the JCU Center for Graduate Studies unique and what opportunities await its graduates?
What role does the Center's geographical location in Rome play in the education of graduate students?
Rome is phenomenal from a cultural and strategic perspective. It has been the cradle of civilisation for thousands of years. It is located at the centre of the Mediterranean and is a bridge between the European, African and transatlantic worlds. It’s the seat of the Holy See. It is the hub of the UN agencies for food security and development. It offers an extraordinary network of embassies to the Italian State and the UN agencies.
