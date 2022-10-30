Italy's interior minister orders police to break up rave in Modena

Thousands show up for Witchtrek rave over holiday weekend.

Italy's new interior minister Matteo Piantedosi has ordered police to break up an illegal rave in a large abandoned warehouse near Modena in the northern Emilia-Romagna region.

At least 3,000 people, including many foreigners, are attending the "Witchtrek 2K22" Halloween party, taking place in the Cittanova area over the holiday weekend.

Piantedosi has ordered the prefect of Modena and the chief of police to adopt every means possible to stop the unauthorised rave and to clear the area, according to Italian news reports.

The minister, who joined Italy's new right-wing government having served as prefect of Rome, is set to announce a series of measures in parliament on Monday, giving authorities more powers to prevent and intervene in cases of this kind.

In the meantime, motorway exits have been closed on the A22 in Carpi and Campogalliano, and Modena Nord and Sud on the A1, leading to major traffic disruption in the area north of Modena.

In August 2021 then interior minister Luciana Lamorgese faced heavy criticism - in particular from now deputy prime minister and Lega leader Matteo Salvini - for her "soft approach" to an illegal rave at a lake near Viterbo which dragged on for six days.