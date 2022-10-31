Amanda Knox reunites with Raffaele Sollecito in Italy

Knox met Sollecito while in Italy on holiday during summer.

Amanda Knox and her former lover Raffaele Sollecito reunited in Italy, almost 15 years after they were arrested and wrongfully convicted of the murder of British university student Meredith Kercher in Perugia.

The pair met up in mid-June in Gubbio where they had planned to visit on 2 November 2007, the day that the 21-year-old Kercher was found dead with 47 knife wounds after a sexual assault.

Sollecito, 38, told The Mirror that it was "so nice" to be reunited in Italy with Knox, 35, a decade after they last met in the US, describing their visit to Gubbio as "very light" but also "bittersweet".

Knox also returned to Perugia where she met her lawyers Luciano Ghirga and Carlo Dalla Vedova, as well as former prison chaplain Don Saulo Scarabattoli, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Days after their original cancelled trip to Gubbio in 2007, the then 20-year-old Knox, from Seattle, and then 23-year-old Sollecito, from Milan, were arrested together with Rudy Guede from the Ivory Coast.

Knox and Sollecito were subsequently found guilty of the murder and sexual assault of Kercher, and sentenced to 26 and 25 years respectively.

They were acquitted in a retrial in 2011, after four years in custody, on the grounds that the DNA evidence produced at the first trial was flawed.

However in 2014 they were convicted again by an appeals court in Florence, which ruled that the multiple injuries inflicted on Kercher proved that Guede could not have acted alone.

In 2015 Italy’s highest court overturned the decision in a definitive ruling over what it said were "sensational failures" in the investigation that led to the pair's convictions.

In 2019 the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) upheld Italy's guilty verdict for violating Knox's defence rights, ordering the Italian state to pay some €18,000 in damages and legal costs.

Photo The Mirror