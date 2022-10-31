Predappio: Mussolini supporters mark centenary of March on Rome

Fascist sympathisers gather in Mussolini's birthplace.

An estimated 2,000 people marched on Sunday in Predappio, in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region, where Italian fascist dictator Mussolini was born and is buried.

The event was organised to mark the centenary of the March on Rome, on 28 October 1922, which gave rise to the fascist regime in Italy.

Many participants wore black, recalling Mussolini's Blackshirts, and some raised their arms to give the fascist salute despite being urged not to by organisers to avoid violating Italy's "apology of fascism" laws.

"Predappio":

Perché questa mattina circa 2mila fascisti si sono radunati nel paese del Forlivese dove è nato e dove è sepolto Benito Mussolini per celebrare il centenario della marcia su Roma pic.twitter.com/bRITACH1hk — Perché è in tendenza? (@perchetendenza) October 30, 2022

Among the crowd were Orsola and Vittoria Mussolini, great-granddaughters of Il Duce, as well as some children dressed in black.

Participants sang fascist anthems including Faccetta Nera and queued up to buy Mussolini memorabilia, reports news agency ANSA.

Centre-left politician Andrea Orlando on Twitter asked the interior ministry if the "disturbing" event was compliant with current regulations, contrasting it with the ministry's swift action in dealing with an illegal rave in Modena.

Photo La Stampa