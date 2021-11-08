Italy's Country Cousins say Måneskin copying their look
Outburst by 1970s Rome band triggers huge response on social media.
A veteran Italian pop band called I Cugini di Campagna (The Country Cousins) has complained that Eurovision winners Måneskin are "copying their clothes."
The band, formed in the 1970s, triggered a storm on social media with a Facebook post comparing their frontman Nick Luciani with Måneskin lead singer Damiano David, both dressed in star spangled outfits based on the US flag.
The post on Sunday evening featured a photo of Damiano from Måneskin's well-received opening performance for the Rolling Stones in Las Vegas at the weekend.
The Cugini then fired off a second post directed at Måneskin with a challenge to "Do something better, like we did with your Zitti e Buoni", the hit song that won the Eurovision for Italy this year.
Despite some commentators suggesting the outburst was tongue-in-cheek rather than confrontional, The Country Cousins have generated a sea of comments, many of them ironic, provoking both outrage and hilarity in Italy.
Who are I Cugini di Campagna
Founded in Rome in 1970, I Cugini di Campagna are known for the use of falsetto and for their eccentric look, a cross between glam and kitsch.
The group achieved success in the 1970s and 1980s with songs such as Il ballo di Peppe, Anima mia and Solo con te.