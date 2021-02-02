Italy's Amalfi Coast hit by landslide

No immediate reports of victims after part of Amalfi cliff collapses onto road.

The southern Italian coastal town of Amalfi was the scene of a major landslide after a section of cliff collapsed on to the state road on the morning of 2 February.

There were no immediate reports of casualties however authorities say they will only be able to confirm this once the road has been cleared of the large mound of earth and rocks.

Some of the debris landed onto the beach below and a number of nearby houses were evacuated, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Located near Naples, the Amalfi coast is one of Italy's major tourist attractions, famed for its hairpin bends and spectacular sea views.

General Info

Address Amalfi Coast, Amalfi, SA, Italy

View on Map

Italy's Amalfi Coast hit by landslide

Amalfi Coast, Amalfi, SA, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73624
Previous article Italy: Mussolini's great-grandson plays football for Lazio youth team

RELATED ARTICLES

Naples: S. Gennaro Catacombs win Best Experience in the World award
Naples local English news

Naples: S. Gennaro Catacombs win Best Experience in the World award

Italy: Church partially collapses in central Naples
Naples local English news

Italy: Church partially collapses in central Naples

Italy: Huge sinkhole opens up at Naples hospital
Naples local English news

Italy: Huge sinkhole opens up at Naples hospital

Naples raises funds for delivery rider beaten and robbed of scooter by gang of six
Naples local English news

Naples raises funds for delivery rider beaten and robbed of scooter by gang of six

Italy: Naples displays pizza Nativity scene for Christmas
Naples local English news

Italy: Naples displays pizza Nativity scene for Christmas

San Paolo Stadium in Naples to be renamed 'Diego Armando Maradona Stadium'
Naples local English news

San Paolo Stadium in Naples to be renamed 'Diego Armando Maradona Stadium'

Italy: Joe Biden pops up in Naples Christmas crib
Naples local English news

Italy: Joe Biden pops up in Naples Christmas crib

Covid-19 in Italy: Tourists visiting Capri must wear masks in public
Naples local English news

Covid-19 in Italy: Tourists visiting Capri must wear masks in public

Naples seeks UNESCO recognition for Neapolitan espresso coffee culture
Coronavirus in Italy

Naples seeks UNESCO recognition for Neapolitan espresso coffee culture

Sorrentino to make Naples movie for Netflix
Naples local English news

Sorrentino to make Naples movie for Netflix

Italian police seize €1 billion of ISIS amphetamines in world record drug bust
Naples local English news

Italian police seize €1 billion of ISIS amphetamines in world record drug bust

Paul McCartney slams Italian government for 'outrageous' ticket refund policy
Naples local English news

Paul McCartney slams Italian government for 'outrageous' ticket refund policy

Naples: A city like no other (thank goodness)
Naples local English news

Naples: A city like no other (thank goodness)

George Floyd mural in Naples: Time to Change the World
Naples local English news

George Floyd mural in Naples: Time to Change the World

Getting to know Naples: Seven must-see tourist destinations
Naples local English news

Getting to know Naples: Seven must-see tourist destinations