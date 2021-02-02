Italy's Amalfi Coast hit by landslide
No immediate reports of victims after part of Amalfi cliff collapses onto road.
The southern Italian coastal town of Amalfi was the scene of a major landslide after a section of cliff collapsed on to the state road on the morning of 2 February.
There were no immediate reports of casualties however authorities say they will only be able to confirm this once the road has been cleared of the large mound of earth and rocks.
Some of the debris landed onto the beach below and a number of nearby houses were evacuated, reports Italian news agency ANSA.
Located near Naples, the Amalfi coast is one of Italy's major tourist attractions, famed for its hairpin bends and spectacular sea views.
