14 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 02 March 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Rugby 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy to set up task force to tackle drought
News Environment

Italy to set up task force to tackle drought

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy prepares national plan to combat water crisis.

The Italian government is preparing a decree to tackle the effects of drought after a winter of little or no rainfall, by creating a special commissioner and task force to address the problem.

The announcement came on Wednesday following a meeting in Rome chaired by premier Giorgia Meloni and involving several government ministers, reports La Stampa newspaper.

The "extraordinary commissioner" will have executive powers and the task force will involve a number of ministries, including agriculture and the environment, as part of a national response to the water crisis.

Parallel to the decree, which will allow emergency action to be taken as required, the government will roll out an "awareness campaign promoting the responsible use of water resources", according to a statement from Palazzo Chigi.

The move comes a week after the Legambiente environmental group warned that the river Po has 61 per cent less water than normal for this time of year.

The vast Po Basin, irrigated by Italy's longest river, produces about a third of the country's agricultural produce.

The drought alarm comes as Lake Garda water levels drop low enough to let people reach the small island of San Biagio by foot.

Cover image: Lake Garda 19 February 2023. Photo credit: Daniele Bregoli / Shutterstock.com

Paideia 724x450
Rugby 1920x190
Rugby 1920x190
Rugby 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Environment

Italy risks severe drought after dry winter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy's Lazio region traps 30,000 plastic bottles floating in rivers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome to exit trash emergency within a week, says mayor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Malagrotta: Rome faces new rubbish crisis after fire destroys waste plant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Where to find Blue Flag beaches near Rome in 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy marks Earth Day 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome unveils plan to build massive waste-to-energy plant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome residents join blitz to clean up the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -