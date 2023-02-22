16.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 22 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy risks severe drought after dry winter
News Environment

Italy risks severe drought after dry winter

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Environmentalists call on government to act fast.

Italy is at risk of a serious drought as its rivers and lakes suffer from a severe lack of water due to little or no rainfall over the winter, the Legambiente environmental group has warned.

The problem is more acute in the north and affects in particular the river Po which has 61 per cent less water than normal for this time of year.

The vast Po Basin, irrigated by Italy's longest river, produces about a third of the country's agricultural produce.

Mountain snow is also in scarce supply, Legambiente warns, with less than half of the normal snowfall in the Alps this year.

The environmental group has called on the government to tackle the problem, highlighting a series of proposals as part of a national water strategy.

These include collecting rainwater, reducing water losses, improving irrigation efficiency and urging the agricultural sector to embrace less water-demanding crops.

The drought alarm comes as Venice faces extremely low tides, leaving gondolas stranded in the city's canals, while at Lake Garda water levels have dropped low enough to let people reach the island of San Biagio by foot.

“2023 has just begun but it is showing worrying signs in terms of extreme weather events, drought levels", said Legambiente director Giorgio Zampetti, who warned that prolonged droughts affect not only agriculture and industry but also upsets the balance of the ecosystem.

Last July Italy declared a state of emergency in five northern regions around the river Po, allocating funds of €36.5 million to tackle the crisis.

As Italy faced its worst drought in 70 years last summer, the archbishop of Milan prayed for rain while in Rome the river Tiber levels dropped to reveal the remains of the ancient Pons Neronianus or Bridge of Nero.

Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Environment

Italy's Lazio region traps 30,000 plastic bottles floating in rivers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome to exit trash emergency within a week, says mayor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Malagrotta: Rome faces new rubbish crisis after fire destroys waste plant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Where to find Blue Flag beaches near Rome in 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy marks Earth Day 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome unveils plan to build massive waste-to-energy plant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome residents join blitz to clean up the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Sicily floods: Agrigento residents urged to stay indoors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -