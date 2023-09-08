31.7 C
Sylvester Stallone returns to his roots in Italy’s Puglia region

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hollywood star met Pope Francis on Friday.

Sylvester Stallone received a hero's welcome in the southern Puglia region of Italy this week after travelling there to embrace his family's Italian heritage.

The Hollywood legend and his brother Frank were conferred with honorary citizenship of Gioia del Colle during an open-air ceremony on Wednesday evening.

"100 years ago my grandfather left this city and this was the key to his barbershop" - Stallone told the crowd as he held aloft a large rusty key - "he was brave enough to make that journey and because of that I am here today with my family."

The Rocky and Rambo star, who can trace his family's roots in Puglia back four centuries, is accompanied in Italy by his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Stallone, 77, and his family travelled to Rome where they were received in a private audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday morning.

