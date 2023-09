Time for Change concert in Rome on 10 September.

Annie Lennox is to perform in a charity concert against the backdrop of Rome's Colosseum on Sunday to raise funds for various non-profits including Rotary International’s End Polio Now initiative.

The former Eurythmics star, 68, will perform on piano for the 'Time for Change' concert which will also feature Oscar-winning Italian composer Nicola Piovani and Sanremo winner Mahmood