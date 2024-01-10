Italy senate closes early ahead of Lazio-Roma derby

Rome hosts Lazio-Roma match at Stadio Olimpico

Italy's senate closed earlier than scheduled on Wednesday, the same day of a highly-anticipated derby match between SS Lazio and AS Roma in Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italian media reports.

A senate debate on the extension of military aid to Ukraine ended earlier than expected, reports newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, which noted that the parliament includes numerous fans of both sides playing in this evening's Coppa Italia quarter-final at 18.00.

The lower house was also poised to finish ahead of schedule, at around 17.30, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, with the rest of the chamber's work reportedly postponed until Thursday.

