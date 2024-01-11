Naples to demolish landmark Maradona mural

Urban regeneration project gets underway in 'Bronx'.

Naples is set to demolish a landmark mural of the late Argentine football legend and Napoli hero Diego Maradona as part of an urban regeneration project in the southern Italian city.

The mural is one of four giant portraits painted by Naples-born street artist Jorit on the gable ends of two enormous blocks of flats in the S. Giovanni a Teduccio neighbourhood.

The public housing buildings on Via Taverna di Ferro, known locally as the "Bronx", are set to be torn down next month, along with their murals which Jorit painted between 2017 and 2018.

The image of Maradona, which bears the title Dios Umano or "Human God", is flanked by another giant portrait of a young boy called Niccolo, painted to raise awareness of autism.

Built as emergency housing following the devastating Irpinia earthquake in 1980, the two adjoining tower blocks will be demolished on 2 February, levelling all 360 homes as part of a major redevelopment scheme in the area.

The mural of Maradona - who played seven golden years with Napoli, leading the club to two Serie A wins in 1987 and 1990 - remains the world's largest painted portrait of the football star.

On first hearing that his iconic Maradona mural would be knocked down, Jorit gave this reaction to Corriere della Sera: "Obviously I'm sorry but let's not forget that the work was intended to shine a spotlight on the Bronx.”

Maradona remains revered in Naples more than three decades after leaving the Italian city which renamed its stadium in his honour following his death in 2020.