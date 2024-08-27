Italy's schools prepare to reopen after summer holidays

School reopening dates vary from region to region.

Students in Italy will start to return to the classroom next week as schools across the country reopen after the summer holidays, on dates between 5 and 16 September 2024.

The reopening date of Italy's schools varies according to region, with the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento the first to reopen schools, on 5 and 9 September respectively.

Schools reopen in Piemonte, Marche, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Veneto and Valle d'Aosta on 11 September, while students in Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Sicily and Campania return to the classroom on 12 September.

The last regions to reopen schools, on 16 September, are: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Puglia and Tuscany.

Consumer watchdog Codacons has called on Italy's education ministry to "begin to implement preventive action" to defend students and teachers from the future effects of climate change and heat waves, stating that "only six out of 100" schools have air conditioning.

The new academic year brings with it new rules prohibiting the use of smartphones from primary level up to scuola media, or junior high school, "including for educational purposes".

Tablets and computers will still be allowed but must be used under the guidance of teachers, according to the new regulations.

Photo credit: Stefano Guidi / Shutterstock.com.