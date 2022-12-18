Rome is Italy's top Christmas destination for foreign tourists: Airbnb

Bolzano is first choice for Italians this Christmas in Airbnb survey.
As for domestic travel in Italy this Christmas, Italians will head largely to the mountains, with Trentino-Alto Adige claiming four of the 10 most popular winter destinations including the top two: Bolzano and Trento, followed by Breuil-Cervinia in Valle d'Aosta, Roccaraso in Abruzzo, Merano in Trentino-Alto Adige, Verona in Veneto, Andalo in Trentino-Alto Adige, Abetone in Tuscany, Aosta in Valle d'Aosta and Aprica in Lombardia.
