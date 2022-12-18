Rome is Italy's top Christmas destination for foreign tourists: Airbnb

Bolzano is first choice for Italians this Christmas in Airbnb survey.

Rome is Italy's most sought-after Christmas destination for tourists from the US, France, Spain, Brazil and Germany, according to data compiled by the online short-rental platform Airbnb

The Italian capital is followed in the rankings by Florence, Milan, Venice and Naples, with the majority of holidays being taken by tourists between 18 December and 2 January 2023.

The rankings are based on the number of Airbnb searches conducted in the third quarter of 2022 by international travellers, reports business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore

As for domestic travel in Italy this Christmas, Italians will head largely to the mountains, with Trentino-Alto Adige claiming four of the 10 most popular winter destinations including the top two: Bolzano and Trento, followed by Breuil-Cervinia in Valle d'Aosta, Roccaraso in Abruzzo, Merano in Trentino-Alto Adige, Verona in Veneto, Andalo in Trentino-Alto Adige, Abetone in Tuscany, Aosta in Valle d'Aosta and Aprica in Lombardia.

Last year over the Christmas period the earnings of Airbnb hosts in Italy grossed more than €37 million, with higher revenues in cities such as Rome (over €6.5 million), Milan (€2.8 million), Florence (€2.5 million) and Venice (€2.4 million), according to Il Sole 24 Ore.