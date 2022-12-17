12.3 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 17 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pope returns fragments of Parthenon Marbles to Greece
News Culture

Pope returns fragments of Parthenon Marbles to Greece

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Move comes amid pressure on British Museums.

Pope Francis has ordered the return to Greece of three marble fragments from the Parthenon in Athens that have been in the pontifical collection of the Vatican Museums since the 19th century.

The 2,500-year-old sculptural pieces will be given to Ieronymos II, head of the Greek Orthodox Church, as a symbol of the pope’s “sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth,” the Holy See said in a statement on Friday.

The three fragments held in the Vatican Museums include the heads of a boy and a bearded male and part of the head of the horse pulling Athena’s chariot from the frieze that decorated the western front of the Parthenon, built as a temple to the goddess Athena in the fifth century BC.

News of the pope's donation comes as pressure mounts on the British Museums to repatriate its so-called Elgin Marbles collection of artefacts removed from the Parthenon in the early 19th century.

Photo Shutterstock

Aur 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome’s Pantheon set to charge visitors entry fee

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

Present and future of Rome's English bookshops

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Bernini guide to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's culture minister taps Alessandro Giuli to head MAXXI in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -