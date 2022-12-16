15.2 C
Fri, 16 December 2022
Former Serbia international Mihajlovic dies at 53

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Former Serbia international-turned-coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has died of leukemia at the age of 53, his family said in a statement on Friday.

His wife Arianna and their five children deplored the "unjust and premature death" of Mihajlovic who played for numerous clubs in Italy and competed in the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championships.

He later became a coach, largely in Serie A, most recently with Bologna.

Ph:  In this file photo taken on October 28, 2021 Bologna's Serbian head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic gives instructions during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Bologna at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. Former Serbia international-turned-coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has died of leukemia at the age of 53, his family said in a statement on December 16, 2022. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) / NO USE AFTER JANUARY 15, 2023 15:05:31 GMT

