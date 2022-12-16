16.4 C
Italian president snubs Russian, Belarus ambassadors

By: Wanted in Rome

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is excluding the Russian and Belarus ambassadors to Rome from an annual event with the entire diplomatic corps on Friday, his office told AFP.

Ambassadors posted to Rome are traditionally invited to the Quirinale, the seat of the presidency, in mid December to exchange Christmas and New Year greetings.

Diplomats from Russia and Belarus -- its ally in the Ukraine war -- were also excluded from a concert organised at the Quirinale for Italy's Republic Day in June.

Italy, a founding member of NATO, has supported Ukraine since the conflict began in late February, supplying weapons and strictly enforcing sanctions against invader Russia.

© Agence France-Presse

Ph: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

