In Italy, Naples erupts with joy over Argentina’s World Cup win

Italian city parties in honour of Maradona.
Just had this sent to me.. Incredible scenes in Napoli right now, under the Maradona mural, celebrating Argentina!
pic.twitter.com/IwVxSUMVhY
— Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 18, 2022
A neon tribute to Diego #Maradona appeared at the Colosseum last night ahead of the #WorldCup final between Argentina and France. Photo by artist Mako Shock. pic.twitter.com/G880wXLS6J
— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) December 17, 2022
Messi is also a star attraction in this year's ceramic statuettes made by master crib-maker Genny Di Virgilio who continues the Neapolitan Nativity scene tradition each Christmas by honouring figures from the world of politics, sport or entertainment.
Photo credit: Emanuele Nocerino / Shutterstock.com.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association