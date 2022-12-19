In Italy, Naples erupts with joy over Argentina’s World Cup win

Italian city parties in honour of Maradona.

Naples exploded with joy over Argentina's triumph over France in a thrilling World Cup final on Sunday night, as the southern Italian city celebrated its close ties to the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.

After a nail-biting game, which ended 4-2 on penalties, crowds of ecstatic Neapolitans poured into the city's streets and made their way to the Quartieri Spagnoli which is home to a large mural of Maradona.

Just had this sent to me.. Incredible scenes in Napoli right now, under the Maradona mural, celebrating Argentina!





The football hero, who died in 2020, played seven golden years with Napoli, leading the club to two Serie A victories. He remains remains revered in Naples three decades after he left the club.

Crowds waved blue and white flags and chanted choruses in honour of Maradona and Lionel Messi who scored two goals in the final and then another in a shootout to claim Argentina's third World Cup title.

A neon tribute to Diego #Maradona appeared at the Colosseum last night ahead of the #WorldCup final between Argentina and France.

Messi is also a star attraction in this year's ceramic statuettes made by master crib-maker Genny Di Virgilio who continues the Neapolitan Nativity scene tradition each Christmas by honouring figures from the world of politics, sport or entertainment.

Photo credit: Emanuele Nocerino / Shutterstock.com.