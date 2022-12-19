10.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 19 December 2022
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Drug trafficking scandal leads to resignation of Italian referees' chief
News Sport

Drug trafficking scandal leads to resignation of Italian referees' chief

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The head of Italy's football referees association AIA has stepped down after the body's chief prosecutor was arrested for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking ring.

"Alfredo Trentalange has offered his resignation from the role of president of the Italian referees association," AIA said in a short statement on Sunday.

Trentalange was elected president in February last year and had said that he would not step down from his position when in November Rosario D'Onofrio was among 42 people to be arrested for their roles in a drugs operation in Milan.

The AIA had said after D'Onofrio's arrest that he hid from them he had been under house arrest for previous drugs offences in 2020 when he applied to be promoted to prosecutor, a role he had covered since February 2021.

That reportedly infuriated head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina, who on Friday made it clear to Trentalange that AIA would be put under administration if he didn't leave his post.

That forced Trentalange's hand and led to his resignation despite his insistence that he and AIA were victims of D'Onofrio's deceit.

The FIGC said Monday that it would hold a meeting in the afternoon in which the situation at AIA would be discussed, adding no further details.

td/pi

© Agence France-Presse

Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Sport

Rugby: Italy to host three Six Nations 2023 games in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

In Italy, Naples erupts with joy over Argentina’s World Cup win

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Former Serbia international Mihajlovic dies at 53

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Vialli takes break from Italy duties in cancer battle

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport Editorials

A complete guide on where to ski near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy makes rugby history with win over Australia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Grandson of Italy's last king in bid to buy Savoia football club

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's bid to host Euro 2032 backed by government

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -