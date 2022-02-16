Rome school dress code protest over sexist jibe

"Salaria" controversy makes national news in Italy.

Students at a Rome high school on Wednesday dressed in mini skirts and short tops in protest over the allegedly sexist comment of a female teacher who reprimanded a 16-year-old girl for baring her midriff.

The teacher at Liceo Righi is accused of saying to the girl "Are you on the Salaria?", a reference to a road in Rome known for prostitution, in a controversy that has gained widespread media coverage in Italy.

On Wednesday morning dozens of students, male and female, went to school exposing their navels under a banner that read "Welcome to the Middle Ages", reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

"After the insults of a teacher received by a student of our high school we decided to give a strong and clear signal to reiterate that sexism cannot have space in schools" - said the students - "Now we will all go to school together dressed in a way to violate the dress code in solidarity with the offended student."

The student at the centre of the story told news agency Adnkronos: "The teacher did not expressly call me a prostitute, but she accused me of commercialising my body, because of the way I was dressed."

She said that during a free lesson she and a classmate were making a video to post on TikTok when the teacher in question walked in and made the remark.

Amid claims of double standards, the girl says that if she were a boy she would not have been insulted.

During a subsequent meeting, in front of the principal, the girl said she asked the teacher: "If you were to meet a boy at school with short shorts what would you say to him?" The teacher allegedly replied: "Are you at the beach?".

The principal said the teacher apologised for the "unfortunate remark" and that she had not intended to offend the girl - reports La Stampa - adding that there is "bitterness among the teachers" because the offending term and the controversy around it is "overshadowing everything positive" done by the school.

Photo Il Messaggero

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76488
