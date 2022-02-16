Shelley in Rome film screening at Spanish Steps

Keats-Shelley House hosts outdoor screening of Shelley in Rome on Saturday evening.

Rome's Keats-Shelley House will host a free public screening of the short film Shelley in Rome on the façade of the museum building at Piazza di Spagna on Saturday 19 February, from 18.30 to 20.00.

The film provides a "psychogeographical take" on Percy Bysshe Shelley's time in Rome, exploring the poet's relationship with the city and Roman locations that fuelled his creativity, illustrating "key moments from the twilight of his life."

Directed by Giulio Boato, the immersive video story was produced for the Keats-Shelley House by 313 Film Production.

The video offers "evocative visuals and three-dimensional audio" and the narration of the story revolves around Shelley's three masterpieces inspired by his time in Rome: Prometheus Unbound, The Cenci, and Adonais, his elegy on the death of his friend John Keats.

Registration is not required for the event, which is open to everyone, with headphones provided to experience the 3D audio.

The film is part of the #KeatsShelley200 programme marking the bicentenaries of the deaths of Keats and Shelley in 2021 and 2022, and to celebrate their extraordinary legacies.

For full details see the Keats-Shelley website.