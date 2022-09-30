In Italian art museums, women cut their hair in solidarity with Iran protests

Art museums in Rome and Milan show support with peaceful protests.

Two of Italy's leading contemporary art institutions have launched a peaceful, symbolic protest against the violent response by Iran's security forces to a wave of demonstrations over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The Milan Triennale and the MAXXI National Museum of 21st Century Arts in Rome invite visitors to leave a small lock of their hair, tied with a thread of string, in special containers in the museums.

The collected locks of hair will then be delivered to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a symbolic protest.

Una ciocca di capelli per le donne in #Iran, l’iniziativa della Triennale di #Milano

Triennale Milano president Stefano Boeri said the initiative was sparked by a request from members of Milan's Iranian community to stage a form of protest after Amini died in custody two weeks ago following her arrest by Iran's morality police who accused her of wearing an “improper hijab".

"We join Triennale Milano in this peaceful demonstration of protest against the murders and the unacceptable violence that are affecting young women and young men in Iran", said MAXXI president Giovanna Melandri, adding: "We cannot remain indifferent".

Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway-based organisation, says that at least 76 protesters have been killed and hundreds arrested during the ongoing crackdown by Iranian authorities, the BBC reports.

Photo FanPage