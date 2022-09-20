Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
Air travel disruption expected in Italy on 1 October.
Cabin crew and pilots from low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling are set to stage a strike in Italy on 1 October, Italian trade unions announced on Tuesday.
The industrial action, co-ordinated by the Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti unions, will last 24 hours in the case of Ryanair, and four hours - from 13.00 until 17.00 - for Vueling.
The strike on Saturday 1 October, which follows similar actions in June and July, has been called in protest over working conditions, salaries and employment contracts.
Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC reminds air travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.
Photo credit: Mikel Dabbah / Shutterstock.com.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
Shiatsu Namikoshi massage at your home/office/hotel. Massage performed by professional masseur (man) with 7 years of experience. Call me at this number: 333 93 52 666 to take an ap...
Discover all the benefits that a circulatory massage with oil can give to your body: relaxation, better blood circulation, anti cellulite. These are some of the benefits that const...
Trainer with several years of experience: if you want to train open air or at your place call me.
Computer Science graduated and 17 years experienced programmer teach you the basis of using computer.