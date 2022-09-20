Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October

Air travel disruption expected in Italy on 1 October.

Cabin crew and pilots from low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling are set to stage a strike in Italy on 1 October, Italian trade unions announced on Tuesday.

The industrial action, co-ordinated by the Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti unions, will last 24 hours in the case of Ryanair, and four hours - from 13.00 until 17.00 - for Vueling.

The strike on Saturday 1 October, which follows similar actions in June and July, has been called in protest over working conditions, salaries and employment contracts.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC reminds air travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

Photo credit: Mikel Dabbah / Shutterstock.com.

