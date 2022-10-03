Vatican light show tells story of St Peter

Video display at St Peter's every night until 16 October.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli inaugurated a two-week light show on the façade of St Peter's Basilica, telling the story of the first pope, at the Vatican on Sunday night.

The eight-minute video charting the life of the apostle will light up St Peter's each night until 16 October - from 21.00 to 23.00 - with a projection every 15 minutes.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica, said the videomapping display is part of the Vatican's pastoral programme to make the faith more accessible to people through art.

Entitled Follow Me: The Life of St Peter, the high-tech video project was created by Mosaico Studio and is narrated by Italian actor Flavio Insinna.

The free event comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year in 2025. Photo Vatican Media.

 

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77564
Previous article In Italian art museums, women cut their hair in solidarity with Iran protests

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in the middle of summer
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in the middle of summer

Pope Francis says if he were to resign he would live in Rome
Religion

Pope Francis says if he were to resign he would live in Rome

Festa de’ Noantri: Rome's ancient religious tradition in Trastevere
Religion

Festa de’ Noantri: Rome's ancient religious tradition in Trastevere

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square
Religion

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square

Swiss Guards: A brief history of the pope's army
Religion

Swiss Guards: A brief history of the pope's army

Pope Francis washes feet of prisoners in Italian jail on Holy Thursday
Religion

Pope Francis washes feet of prisoners in Italian jail on Holy Thursday

Easter 2022: Rome church services in English
Religion

Easter 2022: Rome church services in English

Ukrainian, Russian families carry cross in Good Friday ceremony at Colosseum
Religion

Ukrainian, Russian families carry cross in Good Friday ceremony at Colosseum

Easter in Rome: Via Crucis returns to Colosseum for Good Friday
Religion

Easter in Rome: Via Crucis returns to Colosseum for Good Friday

Pope celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square for first time in two years
Religion

Pope celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square for first time in two years

Vatican to resume papal events in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican to resume papal events in St Peter's Square

What did Pope Francis say in Italian TV interview?
Religion

What did Pope Francis say in Italian TV interview?

Italy names Rome mayor Jubilee 2025 commissioner
Religion

Italy names Rome mayor Jubilee 2025 commissioner

Pope slams couples for having pets instead of kids
Religion

Pope slams couples for having pets instead of kids

Rome Christmas religious services and Masses in English
Religion

Rome Christmas religious services and Masses in English