Vatican light show tells story of St Peter

Video display at St Peter's every night until 16 October.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli inaugurated a two-week light show on the façade of St Peter's Basilica, telling the story of the first pope, at the Vatican on Sunday night.

The eight-minute video charting the life of the apostle will light up St Peter's each night until 16 October - from 21.00 to 23.00 - with a projection every 15 minutes.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica, said the videomapping display is part of the Vatican's pastoral programme to make the faith more accessible to people through art.

Desde hoy hasta el 21 octubre el #Vaticano proyectará sobre la fachada de la Basílica de San Pedro una breve presentación sobre la vida de Pedro con imágenes de obras de arte que se encuentran en los #MuseosVaticanos

¡Es magnífico! pic.twitter.com/u3Q7acCPWt — Eva Fernández (@evaenlaradio) October 2, 2022

Entitled Follow Me: The Life of St Peter, the high-tech video project was created by Mosaico Studio and is narrated by Italian actor Flavio Insinna.

The free event comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year in 2025. Photo Vatican Media.