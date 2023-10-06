Rome removes tons of trash from river Tiber

Tevere Day takes place in Rome this weekend.

Rome authorities have fished out tons of scrap from the river Tiber, including dozens of old bicycles and scooters, ahead of the city's Tevere Day celebrations this weekend.

A clean-up operation was carried in the stretch of river between Ponte Sublicio and Ponte Risorgimento, and will continue elsewhere along the Tiber over the coming weeks.

Da domani 6/10 e fino all'8 torna il #TevereDay. Una grande manifestazione dedicata al fiume con oltre 150 eventi gratuiti: aperture straordinarie dei musei, attività sociali, sportive, artistiche, musicali ed enogastronomiche.



https://t.co/MBvYm5E9Wj#annamocetutti pic.twitter.com/iyvNFOpuqy— Roma (@Roma) October 5, 2023

Tevere Day is a three-day festival of 150 free events in celebration of the Tiber, taking place from 6-9 October in Rome as well as other areas of the river banks between Nazzano and Fiumicino.

Photo Polizia Roma Capitale