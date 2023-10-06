27.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 06 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome removes tons of trash from river Tiber
News Environment

Rome removes tons of trash from river Tiber

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tevere Day takes place in Rome this weekend.

Rome authorities have fished out tons of scrap from the river Tiber, including dozens of old bicycles and scooters, ahead of the city's Tevere Day celebrations this weekend.

A clean-up operation was carried in the stretch of river between Ponte Sublicio and Ponte Risorgimento, and will continue elsewhere along the Tiber over the coming weeks.

Tevere Day is a three-day festival of 150 free events in celebration of the Tiber, taking place from 6-9 October in Rome as well as other areas of the river banks between Nazzano and Fiumicino.

Photo Polizia Roma Capitale

Aur 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Environment

Italy set for heatwave after Ferragosto holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy wildfires: Drone spots 10-year-old boy lighting fires in Calabria

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy's Calabria region uses drone to catch arsonist lighting fires

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy set to declare state of emergency in regions hit by storms and fires

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Italy's north battered by storms as wildfires rage in south

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Rome's toppling pine trees spark concern

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

Pine tree falls in Rome's central Piazza Venezia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Environment

FAO to create Global Library of Trees and Flowers in Rome park

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -