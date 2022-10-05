Tevere Day: Rome celebrates the river Tiber

Rome holds fourth edition of Tevere Day this weekend.

The 2022 edition of Tevere Day, a celebration of Rome's river Tiber, will be held on Sunday 9 October from 09.00 until sunset.

The city will stage about 100 Tiber-related events for all ages, embracing sport, music, culture and history, spanning 84 kilometres of river, from Nazzano to Fiumicino.

Tevere Day sporting events include rowing, cycling, fishing and walks along the river banks which will also host live music, theatre and food and wine events.

For Tevere Day programme details see Turismo Roma website.

