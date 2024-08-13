Pompeii pours cold water on reports of Madonna's birthday party

Rumours of alleged party for Madonna had sparked controversy in Italy.
The Pompeii archaeological park has dismissed media reports that popstar Madonna would be holding a private birthday party with 500 guests at the ancient site this week.
The rumours, reported by Italian and international media, centred on the American singer renting out the Teatro Grande at Pompeii
to celebrate her 66th birthday, for an alleged fee of €30,000.
Amid mounting criticism of the event allegedly about to take place, the Pompeii archaelogical park issued a statement
on Monday dismissing reports of the "mega-party" and the rental fee as "unsubstantiated news".
The statement was released the same day that Pompeii announced the discovery of two skeletons
of a man and a woman, victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, found together with a small cache of coins and precious jewellery.
Photo credit: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com.