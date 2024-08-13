35.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 13 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pompeii pours cold water on reports of Madonna's birthday party
News Lifestyle

Pompeii pours cold water on reports of Madonna's birthday party

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rumours of alleged party for Madonna had sparked controversy in Italy.

The Pompeii archaeological park has dismissed media reports that popstar Madonna would be holding a private birthday party with 500 guests at the ancient site this week.

 

The rumours, reported by Italian and international media, centred on the American singer renting out the Teatro Grande at Pompeii to celebrate her 66th birthday, for an alleged fee of €30,000.

 

Amid mounting criticism of the event allegedly about to take place, the Pompeii archaelogical park issued a statement on Monday dismissing reports of the "mega-party" and the rental fee as "unsubstantiated news".

 

The statement was released the same day that Pompeii announced the discovery of two skeletons of a man and a woman, victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, found together with a small cache of coins and precious jewellery.

 

Earlier this summer the ancient amphitheatre in Pompeii hosted a series of concerts by acts including Russell Crowe and Ludovico Einaudi.

 

Photo credit: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com.
Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy celebrates San Lorenzo and the night of the shooting stars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's best outdoor swimming pools

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Grattachecca: Rome's ice-cool summer drink

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in August 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Coldplay return to Rome after 21 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Russell Crowe and his band to perform in Pompeii

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -