Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 6 November

Next edition of Domenica al Museo comes amid debate about free museums.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will open their doors for free on Sunday 6 November as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

Italy's new culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said earlier this week that he was "absolutely against free museums", in response to a suggestion by culture undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi of extending museum opening times with free entry.

Domenica 6 novembre torna la #domenicalmuseo: i #museitaliani sono aperti gratuitamente per tutte le visitatrici e i visitatori.

Info su luoghi e modalità di accesso su https://t.co/0dC2I9SxrH pic.twitter.com/00NB96iQAt— museitaliani (@museitaliani) November 3, 2022

Sangiuliano subsequently stated that he was not against scrapping existing free entry schemes such as Domenica al Museo, introduced by his predecessor Dario Franceschini in 2014.

The minister clarified that he was not in favour of free museums "always and no matter what", arguing that the prospect was "unsustainable at an economic level, as well as potentially harmful for museums because there is a risk of depreciating the value of the works."

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

There will also be free access to temporary exhibitions in Rome's museums, with the exception of the Lucio Dalla show at the Ara Pacis.

Tourists visiting Rome should note that the Vatican Museums are closed on Sundays.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.