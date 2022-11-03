Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 6 November

Next edition of Domenica al Museo comes amid debate about free museums.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will open their doors for free on Sunday 6 November as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

Italy's new culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said earlier this week that he was "absolutely against free museums", in response to a suggestion by culture undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi of extending museum opening times with free entry.

Sangiuliano subsequently stated that he was not against scrapping existing free entry schemes such as Domenica al Museo, introduced by his predecessor Dario Franceschini in 2014.

The minister clarified that he was not in favour of free museums "always and no matter what", arguing that the prospect was "unsustainable at an economic level, as well as potentially harmful for museums because there is a risk of depreciating the value of the works."

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

There will also be free access to temporary exhibitions in Rome's museums, with the exception of the Lucio Dalla show at the Ara Pacis.

Tourists visiting Rome should note that the Vatican Museums are closed on Sundays.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77677
Previous article Night of music in Rome museums on 19 November

RELATED ARTICLES

Night of music in Rome museums on 19 November
Culture

Night of music in Rome museums on 19 November

Italy's new culture minister in row with Uffizi director
Culture

Italy's new culture minister in row with Uffizi director

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome
Culture

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome

Rome Art Week returns for 2022 edition
Culture

Rome Art Week returns for 2022 edition

Rome villa with Caravaggio mural is up for auction a fourth time
Culture

Rome villa with Caravaggio mural is up for auction a fourth time

Italy's hidden wonders open on 15-16 October for FAI Autumn Days
Culture

Italy's hidden wonders open on 15-16 October for FAI Autumn Days

Canova: Italy marks 200 years since death of neoclassical genius
Culture

Canova: Italy marks 200 years since death of neoclassical genius

Rome celebrates Catacombs Day with free visits
Culture

Rome celebrates Catacombs Day with free visits

Rome's Cinema Barberini to reopen after two years
Culture

Rome's Cinema Barberini to reopen after two years

Vatican Museums visitor throws statues to the ground
Culture

Vatican Museums visitor throws statues to the ground

Museums in Italy open for free on Sunday 2 October
Culture

Museums in Italy open for free on Sunday 2 October

Rome exhibition charts the complex legacy of Emperor Domitian
Culture

Rome exhibition charts the complex legacy of Emperor Domitian

Italy marks European Heritage Days 2022 this weekend
Culture

Italy marks European Heritage Days 2022 this weekend

Italy cinemas offer €3.50 tickets from 18-22 September
Culture

Italy cinemas offer €3.50 tickets from 18-22 September