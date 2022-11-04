19.75 C
News Religion

Vatican Christmas Tree and Nativity Scene in St Peter's Square 2022

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Christmas tree in Piazza S. Pietro to be lit up on 3 December.

This year's Christmas tree in the Vatican will be a 30-m high silver fir from the small mountain village of Rosello in Italy's central Abruzzo region.

The tree, whose decorations were made by residents of a psychiatric rehabilitation centre in Rosello, will be illuminated on Saturday 3 December at 17.00.

At the same time the Vatican will inaugurate its Christmas crib, a gift from Sutrio in the province of Udine, in Italy's northern Friuli-Venezia Giuli region.

The Nativity Scene, which will be installed under the Christmas tree in St Peter's Square, will be made entirely of cedar wood harvested from a sustainable forest, reports Vatican News.

The scene will feature life-size figures, with the Holy Family joined by hand-carved characters representing traditional artisans from Sutrio, including carpenters, weavers and craftspeople.

This will be the 40th Christmas tree in St Peter's Square, continuing a tradition begun by Pope John Paul II in 1982.

The tree and Nativity Scene will remain on display until the end of the Christmas season, which coincides with the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, on Sunday 8 January 2023.

Photo Vatican News

Vatican Christmas Tree and Nativity Scene in St Peter's Square 2022

Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

